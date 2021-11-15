Raymond James Reiterates “C$11.50” Price Target for Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

