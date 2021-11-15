Raymond James Reiterates “C$81.00” Price Target for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.50.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$57.12 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.31.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,073,672. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,174,399.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

