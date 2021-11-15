Raymond James Trims NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Target Price to $21.00

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 95.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 111,794 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $1,945,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

