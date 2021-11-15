RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $140.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 17,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.