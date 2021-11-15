Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDW. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 638.40 ($8.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 666.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

