Redrow’s (RDWWF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Redrow has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.50.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

