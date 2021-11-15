Redrow’s (RDWWF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Redrow has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.50.
About Redrow
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.