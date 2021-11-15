Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $179.71 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

