Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.74% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,303 shares of company stock valued at $357,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

