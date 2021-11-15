Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

GBLI opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.