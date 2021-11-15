Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

GBLI opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

