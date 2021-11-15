Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 179,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 277,753 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.46 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $648.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several analysts have commented on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

