Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 769,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 726,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.52 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

