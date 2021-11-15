Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 416,700 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.52 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

INFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

