Renault (RNO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renault (EPA: RNO) recently:

11/12/2021 – Renault was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/2/2021 – Renault was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2021 – Renault was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2021 – Renault was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2021 – Renault was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2021 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/15/2021 – Renault was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/15/2021 – Renault was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/15/2021 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Renault was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/17/2021 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.37 ($40.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.98 and its 200-day moving average is €32.57. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.