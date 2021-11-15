ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNW. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $7,140,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $22,440,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $133,000.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
