ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNW. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $7,140,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $22,440,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $133,000.

