Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cascades Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.79.

Cascades stock opened at C$14.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.99.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,845,960.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,974 shares of company stock worth $2,207,045.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

