Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/8/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,426. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
