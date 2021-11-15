Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,426. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.