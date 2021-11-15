Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $9.45 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

