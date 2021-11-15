ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $651,450.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28.

RMD stock opened at $254.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $531,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in ResMed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 17.5% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 423,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

