Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $620.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

