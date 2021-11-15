Reviewing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Surmodics alerts:

89.9% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Surmodics and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surmodics presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.20%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.48%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Surmodics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surmodics and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 6.59 $1.12 million $0.30 166.44 LENSAR $26.38 million 3.05 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.98

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94% LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

Summary

Surmodics beats LENSAR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.