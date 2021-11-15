Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,487.20 or 1.00448381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,593.46 or 0.07154995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

