Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after buying an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $48.50. 4,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,564. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

