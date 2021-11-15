Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 234.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,542 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises approximately 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,769. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

