Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,254 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. 68,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,545,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.