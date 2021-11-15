Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.44. 525,920 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.