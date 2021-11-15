Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,736 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.57% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

