Richard Tong Sells 2,500 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00.

Shares of NVEE opened at $111.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,993,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after buying an additional 189,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

