Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. 1,339,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $521.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.