Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,562.50 ($59.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,846.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,585.34.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

