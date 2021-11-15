RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RIOCF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.7763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

