RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIOCF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

RIOCF stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.7763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

