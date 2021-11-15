Riskified (RSKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Riskified has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RSKD opened at $18.16 on Monday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riskified stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

