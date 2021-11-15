Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.68. Approximately 7,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 662,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.