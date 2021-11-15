Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

10/25/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$69.00.

10/25/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$76.00.

10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$60.59. 1,309,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$54.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.23. The stock has a market cap of C$30.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

