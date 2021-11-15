Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €108.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.64 ($112.52).

ETR DAI opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. Daimler has a one year low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a one year high of €88.65 ($104.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.18.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

