Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Shares of EIF traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 121,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,598. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.67.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

