Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target to $35.00

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of FORA opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Forian has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth $88,000.
About Forian
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
Read More: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.