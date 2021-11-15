Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target to $35.00

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of FORA opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Forian has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 7,844 shares of Forian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $77,969.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 9,002 shares of Forian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $90,380.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,546 shares of company stock valued at $215,405.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth $88,000.

