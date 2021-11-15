Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$5.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.