Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Santander by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,501 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,564 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

SAN opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

