Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.17 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $106.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.74. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

