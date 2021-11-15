Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.48.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $106.18 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

