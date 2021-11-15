Royal Bank of Canada Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMRAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Emera has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

