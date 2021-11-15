Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

