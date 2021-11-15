Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

