Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,453 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 66,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 115,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

