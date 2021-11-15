Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.54% of Sapiens International worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

SPNS stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

