Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Target Price to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RAY.A. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE RAY.A opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$534.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$6.20 and a 52-week high of C$8.30.

In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, with a total value of C$551,632.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,469,842.58.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

