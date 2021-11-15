Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.18 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

