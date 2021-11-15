RVW Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 729,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 160,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,973. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

